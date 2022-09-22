Woman who jumped off 5th storey of Eunos block in viral videos survives

A woman, 31, survived a fall from five storeys at Block 36 Eunos Crescent on Tuesday (Sept 20).

Videos circulating online show the woman standing on a ledge outside a window before she jumped.

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it received a call for assistance at 6.43pm.

"Upon SCDF's arrival, a person was seen standing at a ledge of a fifth floor unit. The person jumped prior to the arrival of the safety life air pack. SCDF conveyed the person to Changi General Hospital," said SCDF.

When contacted by Stomp, police said that they received a call for assistance at 6.30pm.

"A 31-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital and was subsequently apprehended under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008," said police.

"The police are aware of videos circulating online on the incident, and would like to urge members of the public to refrain from circulating the videos and speculating on the case."

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.