Woman who lost lawsuit over master's degree faces $178,000 legal cost bill from NUS insurers

A former master's degree candidate who lost her lawsuit against the National University of Singapore (NUS) last year has to pay its insurers about $178,000 in legal costs.

Ms Jeanne-Marie Ten, 48, posted the payment letter of demand from the insurers' law firm Drew & Napier sent earlier this month on her Facebook page, saying NUS is suing her for it.

The sum is for the legal costs fixed by the court that Ms Ten has to pay NUS which its insurers are seeking to enforce against her.

In the wake of Ms Ten's FB posting, NUS issued a statement on Friday (Dec 27), saying it had expressed its reservations to the insurers about enforcing the costs orders, but "acknowledges the legal right of the insurers to act in NUS' name".

The statement is the latest twist in the long-running legal battle which began in August 2012.

Ms Ten, who was pursuing a Master of Arts (Architecture) by research at the NUS School of Design and Environment, had sued for the degree and damages.

She alleged, among other things, that the university and various officers colluded against her and as a result, she failed to be conferred the degree in 2006.

Following an eight-day trial in 2017, the High Court reserved judgment and dismissed her suit in July last year.

It rejected all her claims against NUS for negligence, breach of contract, misfeasance of public office and intimidation.