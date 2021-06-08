Woman who refused to wear mask at MBS asks for charges against her to be dropped

SINGAPORE - A woman who had been captured on video refusing to wear a mask at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) has been offered bail, after she was remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for two weeks.

Phoon Chiu Yoke, 53, has been offered an $8,000 bail.

She currently faces six charges for various offences, including failing to wear a mask at MBS, Newton Hawker Centre, Clarke Quay Central, Bras Basah Complex, and outside the State Courts building.

On Tuesday (June 8), Phoon told the court four times that she had previously been a naval officer with a "strong professional standing", and asked for the charges against her to be dropped.

She claimed there had been "procedural errors" on the part of the investigating officers.

Phoon also asked that she be offered bail for $3,000 without a surety, as she was the navy's first female commanding officer, and claimed to have made contributions to Singapore "as a pioneer".

The prosecution had asked for bail to be set at $10,000, with the conditions that she complies with the current Covid-19 regulations and does not reoffend while out on bail.

The court was also told that Phoon may face further charges.

The case has been adjourned for a further mention on June 15.

First-time offenders who breach laws under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.