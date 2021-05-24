Woman who spat at KFC employee in Nex sentenced to probation

SINGAPORE - A woman caught on video spitting at a KFC employee last year was sentenced to nine months' probation on Monday (May 24).

Lin Si Ting, 43, pleaded guilty in January to one count each of harassment and using criminal force on the staff.

A third charge for breaching Covid-19 regulations was taken into consideration for sentencing.

At about 12.40pm on April 22 last year, Lin went to the KFC outlet at Nex shopping centre in Serangoon and placed her order at the counter.

Six minutes later, she approached the counter again and shouted at a service manager, asking her why it was taking a long time to fulfil the order and demanding that the food be served to her immediately.

The employee, 40, apologised and explained to Lin that there were orders ahead of hers.

She told Lin to wait for about five more minutes.

Lin became unhappy, and demanded a refund if she was not served her food right away. When the employee agreed to give a refund and asked for the receipt, Lin threw it at her.

While the refund was being processed, Lin pulled down her mask and spewed a string of vulgarities at the employee.

In a viral video, the woman can be seen with a lowered face mask and heard spitting at the masked employee across the counter before storming away.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Mazz Azizi

Lin also pointed at her and said: "Wait for you to die, wait for your whole family to die."

She then spat at the victim twice, with the spittle landing on the woman's arm.

Lin then took her cash and walked off.

But she returned a few minutes later and claimed that she had been refunded less than what she had paid.

The victim checked the order records and confirmed that the refunded amount was correct.

Lin again shouted at the woman as other employees called the police.

She left before the police arrived.

The court was told that Lin has schizophrenia and is receiving treatment.

However, she was found not suitable for a mandatory treatment order but for probation.

Lin's mother has also been bonded for $5,000 as part of the requirements of probation.

For harassment, Lin could have been jailed for up to six months, or fined up to $5,000, or both.

For using criminal force on the employee, she could also have been jailed for up to three months, fined up to $1,500, or both.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.