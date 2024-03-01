Woman who stole wallets in Changi Airport and flew off 6 years ago arrested after returning

A woman who allegedly stole two wallets from a shop at Changi Airport in 2018 has been arrested following her return to Singapore six years later.

The police said they were alerted to the case of theft on June 25, 2018, after two wallets worth more than $800 were discovered missing from a retail outlet located in the airport's transit area.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTVs, officers from the Airport Police Division established the identity of the woman.

However, the woman had left Singapore soon after she purportedly committed the crime.

On Feb 26, the woman returned to Singapore and was arrested.

The 43-year-old woman will be charged in court on March 1 for the offence of theft in dwelling, which carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

The police said on Feb 29 that they take a serious view of shop theft cases and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

They added: "The police will continue to work closely with stakeholders and the community to prevent and deter shop theft cases."

Retailers are also reminded to remain vigilant against shop thieves, "especially with the reopening of borders and when large crowds are expected at the airports".

