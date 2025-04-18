Woman's finger nearly severed in fight along Neil Road, police investigating

A woman's finger was nearly severed during a fight next to an Indian eatery at Tanjong Pagar on Wednesday (April 16).

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place at around 7pm in front of a shophouse on the corner of Neil Road and Spottiswoode Park Road.

When a reporter got to the scene, he noticed a large area of blood in front of the eatery, extending to nearly 30m. There was also a blood-soaked white garment.

An employee at the eatery told Shin Min that he had seen blood on the ground, but did not know what happened and only learnt later that there was a fight.

Others working there also said that they had noticed the police presence, but the eatery was too busy for them to pay much attention.

A woman working nearby told the reporter that she saw a long-haired woman in her 30s, standing on the side of the road, with the left side of her body, including her head and arms, covered in blood.

A man, whose relationship to the woman the witness was unclear about, was heard telling her to sit down.

"During the process, I also saw three women get into a truck and leave, and soon the injured long-haired woman walked into a convenience store on her own, and when she came out, she walked in the direction of the hospital," she told Shin Min.

The witness believed that members of the group knew one another, and were tourists.

The reporter also spoke to an employee at the convenience store, where the injured woman went asking to buy plasters.

However, the store clerk, who saw the woman with one of her middle fingers nearly severed, told her that her injury was too severe and to go to the hospital.

It is unclear if the injured woman actually went to the hospital.

The store clerk also said that about five police cars had arrived about 10 minutes after the woman, and conducted investigations for about four hours.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that a report was lodged, and investigations are ongoing

