Woman's GrabFood order allegedly disappears 1 minute after delivery: 'Thought I made a mistake'

A 23-year-old woman was left shocked after her GrabFood order allegedly disappeared just one minute after it was marked as delivered on Saturday (May 23).

The woman, Aurora (who declined to give her real name), later shared the incident on TikTok, where it gained traction online, with many users also claiming to have experienced similar situations.

Aurora told AsiaOne that she received a notification at about 12.39pm stating that her lunch order had been delivered. The rider also sent a proof-of-delivery photo showing the food hanging on the gate outside her home in Bukit Panjang.

As she had opted for contactless delivery, Aurora claimed "I waited briefly before stepping out to collect the order so the rider would have time to leave first".

However, when she checked at 12.40pm, just a minute later, the food was gone.

Aurora said she initially "thought I had made a mistake" and panicked, prompting her to check everything from the unit number in the delivery photo to her address and whether the gate shown was actually hers, as she "never experienced anything like this before".

After confirming that everything matched, she contacted the rider at 12.43pm to ask where the food was. The rider replied two minutes later, saying he had already left the order at the gate.

When Aurora informed him that there was no food outside, the rider resent the same proof-of-delivery photo, which she claimed appeared to have been taken from another phone.

As there were no CCTV installed outside her home, Aurora approached a neighbour to check their surveillance footage. However, the neighbour's CCTV system only records when the door is closed, and their door had reportedly remained open during the delivery timing.

Aurora then informed the rider that she would be checking CCTV footage and reporting the matter to Grab. According to her, the rider stopped replying after that.

Struggled to get help through customer support

An attempt to contact Grab's customer support was made but she said she was repeatedly redirected to automated chatbot responses instead of being connected to a live agent.

She recalled that Grab "simply prompted me to call the driver", despite multiple attempts to do so, which went unanswered and were met with a recorded message stating that the "Singtel customer is not available. Please try again later."

"I was shocked that after going through something so frustrating and uncalled for, I was unable to get immediate support," she added.

After several unsuccessful attempts to seek help through the app, she eventually submitted a report form.

According to Aurora, a Grab staff member contacted her via email on May 24 to ask whether she had eventually received the order.

After confirming that she had not, she requested a full refund and asked for the rider involved to be investigated.

A full refund was issued at around 4pm on May 24.

According to Aurora, Grab also replied that "we have escalated this matter to our GrabFood Quality team for investigation and a strike on the rider, and we will be monitoring the rider for any recurrence for further action".

Despite the experience, she said she does not believe the incident reflects the behaviour of all delivery riders.

AsiaOne had contacted Grab for further information.

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eriko.lim@asaione.com