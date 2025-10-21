3 women acquitted of organising pro-Palestine procession outside Istana, prosecution to appeal

Three women, who had been accused of organising a procession to publicise the cause of solidarity with Palestine without a permit, were acquitted on Tuesday (Oct 21).

However, the prosecution will be appealing this verdict, the Attorney-General's Chambers told CNA on the same day.

Mossammad Sobikun Nahar, 25, and Siti Amirah Mohamed Asrori, 29, had been charged with one count of organising a public procession in a prohibited area, while Annamalai Kokila Parvathi, 37, was charged with one count of abetment of organising a public procession in a prohibited area.

They were part of a group of about 70 people who walked from Plaza Singapura mall to the Istana's rear gate on Feb 2, 2024 with the intention to deliver letters regarding the Palestinian cause to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

PMO is located in the Istana and has a mail drop-off point there.

All three Singaporean women had contested their respective charges and the case went to trial on July 1.

District Judge John Ng, who presided over the case, said in court on Tuesday that the trio had "an honest and reasonable belief" that they did not know they were in breach of the law, reported CNA.

"They would not have any inkling that using that route would be illegal or prohibited," he said.

Judge Ng added that while the prosecution proved that Sobikun and Amirah organised the procession with assistance from Annamalai, it failed to show that the women ought to have known it was conducted in a prohibited area.

The pavement was regularly used by the public and there were no signs informing them that the path was part of a prohibited area, said the judge.

He also pointed out that there had been several similar walks to deliver letters to the rear gate of the Istana.

"In conclusion, an acquittal of the three persons is in order," Judge Ng said, drawing loud gasps in the courtroom, reported the Straits Times.

Supporters celebrate outside State Courts

Outside the State Courts, supporters cheered for the three women and hugged them as they walked out of the building.

Speaking to CNA, Amirah said that she was "grateful" for the "unexpected" outcome.

Sobikun said that the three were "really thankful for the community that has stood behind [them] all along", while Annamalai called the verdict an "incomplete victory", adding that there is "a long road ahead to win our civil liberties as well as Palestine's freedom".

If convicted, the three women could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

