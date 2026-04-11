Women criticised for riding PMAs with children in Jurong East, blasting music

Blasting music while riding personal mobility aids (PMAs) with children — a group of women recently came under fire after they were filmed doing so at a traffic junction in Jurong East.

On Wednesday (April 8), Facebook user Jin Ling shared a video on the group Complaint Singapore, writing that they're relieved that there will be fewer such encounters after new regulations kick in on June 1.

The video showed four large PMAs crossing a street, with some blasting music. At least three of these mobility scooters appeared to carry two women and two children each, with some of the latter appearing to be infants and toddlers.

Many netizens were irked by their behaviour, with one saying that they were "parents teaching children how to go against [the] law."

Others were not convinced that their antics would stop come June, fearing people would continue to ride PMAs at night with fewer enforcement officers around.

"After two weeks, you'd see them again," one netizen wrote. Another wrote: "Old habits die hard."

Some asked the Facebook user to share the video with the Land Transport Authority (LTA), but one netizen suggested they were a "sniper" with nothing better to do but film them.

"It's already going to be banned, no need to be a kaypoh again [and] upload video to show you care," they wrote.

PMD restrictions

Under the Land Transport and Related Matters Bill passed in February, LTA requires users of mobility scooters to obtain a valid certificate of medical need from valid doctors or occupational therapists.

Those exempt from requiring a certificate of medical need include:

Seniors aged 70 and over

Beneficiaries of subsidised personal mobility aids (PMAs) from the Seniors' Mobility and Enabling Fund before Feb 27

Existing and prospective beneficiaries of subsidised PMAs from the Assistive Technology Fund

Past and future applicants of the Ministry of Health's disability schemes who have been assessed to require assistance with daily living

PMAs will also be limited to speeds of 6kmh in public areas, down from 10kmh.

PMAs larger than 120cm in length, 70cm in width and 150cm in height, or exceeding 300kg in laden weight, will also not be allowed on public paths and on public transport.

Registration of mobility scooters will also be mandatory by 2029.

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drimac@asiaone.com