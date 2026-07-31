Woman dragged by hair, ends up on her knees in fight outside City Plaza

A dispute between several woman along a footpath in Singapore saw one woman ending up on her knees and being dragged by her hair.

A clip of the fight circulating on social media since Monday (July 27) shows a woman in a red top sliding around a grass patch as a woman in a black shirt forcefully pulls at her hair.

The posts claim that the fight occurred outside City Plaza in Paya Lebar.

In the video, three women approach the duo, though it is unclear if they are joining or attempting to break up the fight.

The woman in the black shirt is eventually pulled away by another person.

But the conflict appears to carry on, with the woman in red walking across the footpath to confront a woman dressed in orange and they almost come to blows again.

It is unclear what they are saying.

At this moment, a female cyclist who had stopped because of the commotion urges them to stop, saying she would call the police.

The women appear to disperse after the cyclist's intervention.

Another video posted online shows at least two women being led to police vehicles.

AsiaOne has reached out to police for more information.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com