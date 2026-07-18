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Cabbie, passenger taken to hospital after Woodlands crash; lorry driver arrested

The 30-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt
Cabbie, passenger taken to hospital after Woodlands crash; lorry driver arrested
The accident between a taxi and a lorry took place at the junction of Woodlands Avenues 6 and 9 on Thursday (July 16) morning.
PHOTO: Xiaohongshu/南洋咸鱼煲
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJuly 17, 2026 11:50 PMBYSean Ler

A  taxi driver and his passenger were taken to hospital after an accident in Woodlands that led to the arrest of a 30-year-old male lorry driver for dangerous driving causing hurt.

The accident happened at about 6.25am on Thursday (July 16) morning at the junction of Woodlands Avenues 6 and 9. 

Map showing where the accident between a lorry and a taxi happened on Wednesday (July 16).

A video of the accident posted on Xiaohongshu shows a maroon Strides Premier taxi and a lorry stopped at an angle to each other at the said junction.

The taxi, with visible damages to its front bumper and bonnet, is seen obstructing at least one of the two-lane road.

At least one fire engine and a light fire attack vehicle are also present at the scene.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force stated that the 52-year-old male taxi driver and his 53-year-old female passenger were taken conscious to Woodlands Hospital. 

The police added that the 30-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt amid ongoing police investigations.

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editor@asiaone.com

Singapore Police ForceSingapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)Accidents - Traffictraffic offences
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