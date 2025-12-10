2 arrested for alleged loanshark harassment in Woodlands

A 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested by police on Tuesday (Dec 9) over their alleged involvement in a case of loanshark harassment.

The police said in a media release that they were alerted to a case of loanshark harassment along Woodlands Avenue 4 on Dec 9, where the walls near a lift lobby were scribbled with loanshark-related graffiti.

The duo were identified and arrested by officers from Woodlands Police Division within 12 hours of the report being made.

"They are also believed to be involved in at least five other similar cases of loanshark harassment across Singapore", the police added.

Both of them will be charged in court on Dec 11.

If found guilty of loanshark harassment, the two may be fined up to $50,000 and jailed for up to five years.

In addition, the male suspect may receive up to six strokes of the cane.

As caning can only be imposed on male offenders below 50 years old, the woman may receive an additional sentence in lieu of caning if she is found guilty.

