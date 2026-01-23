Man, 30, arrested for alleged car theft in Woodlands

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Jan 22) for allegedly stealing a car parked at a multi-storey carpark along Woodlands Street 83.

The incident took place sometime between Jan 18 and 19.

Police said the driver had parked his rental car at the said carpark on Jan 18, and based on preliminary investigations, he left the key unattended overnight on one of the tyres.

After being alerted to the incident at about 11.45pm on Jan 19, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the suspect through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras.

The 30-year-old was arrested on Thursday and will be charged in court on Saturday (Jan 24).

If found guilty of theft of motor vehicle, he may be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

