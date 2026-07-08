Queue-cutting, crossing double white lines: 52 motorists caught at Woodlands Checkpoint

A total of 52 motorists were caught for queue cutting, crossing double white lines and other traffic offences at Woodlands Checkpoint during the June school holidays, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement on Wednesday (July 8).

Traffic enforcement operations were stepped up during the holiday period to detect motorists who violated traffic rules, ignored lane discipline and engaged in dangerous driving behaviour.

At the departure zone, 45 motorists were caught for offences including crossing double white lines, making illegal right turns, stopping in positions that could cause danger, obstruction or inconvenience, as well as queue cutting.

Of these, 34 vehicles were directed to make a U-turn and re-queue, while 11 drivers of foreign-registered vehicles were subjected to an entry ban into Singapore for offences including queue cutting and crossing double white lines.

27 motorists were also referred to the Traffic Police for further action.

At the arrival zone, seven more motorists were found to have committed offences including queue cutting and crossing double white lines. Three drivers of foreign-registered vehicles were subjected to entry bans and made to U-turn, while four motorists were referred to the Traffic Police.

ICA said it "takes a very serious stance against motorists who violate traffic laws or do not comply with our officers’ instructions at the checkpoints and thus compromise the safety of other motorists".

The authority reminded travellers to follow traffic rules and officers' instructions when using Singapore's land checkpoints, saying doing so would help ensure safer and smoother journeys.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com