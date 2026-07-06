Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash near Woodlands Checkpoint

A 29-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands Checkpoint, which led to two of the three-lane expressway being impassable to traffic.

The incident, involving a motorcycle and a car, happened at about 9.05am on Monday (July 6), in vicinity of the blue gantry near BKE's Exit 10B.

In a Facebook post at 9.30am, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) advised motorists to expect delays as two expressway lanes were blocked.

Checks by AsiaOne on the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) traffic cameras information page shows a dark-coloured sedan stopped at an angle on the rightmost lane.

At least one Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance and a traffic police expressway patrol car are seen attending to the incident.

Cones were also placed before the scene by the LTA's Expressway Monitory and Advisory System (EMAS) personnel to filter traffic away from the two rightmost lanes.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and SCDF said the 29-year-old motorcyclist was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The police added that a 56-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

AsiaOne understands that both the car and the motorcycle are Singapore-registered vehicles.

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editor@asiaone.com