Over 4,400 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes found hidden in car at Woodlands Checkpoint

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers have foiled an attempt to smuggle in over 4,400 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes via Woodlands Checkpoint on Nov 15.

ICA said that its search and examination officers had directed the Malaysia-registered car for enhanced checks where they uncovered the contraband hidden within various compartments of the vehicle.

In a video posted on Facebook, duty-unpaid cigarettes were seen hidden in areas such as the door panels, engine bay and front bumper.

The 33-year-old Malaysian male driver was arrested and referred to Singapore Customs for further investigations.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are considered serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

If convicted, offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods are also liable to be forfeited.

