Woodlands Checkpoint to grow 5 times its current size, expansion work to start in 2025

SINGAPORE - Work to expand the Woodlands Checkpoint to five times its current size will begin in 2025, and the first phase, comprising an extension at the Old Woodlands Town Centre and Bukit Timah Expressway, is targeted to be completed progressively from 2028.

Afterwards, the Old Woodlands Checkpoint will be demolished and integrated with the extension, which is expected to be fully operational by 2032, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Jan 29.

ICA said it plans to redevelop the Woodlands Checkpoint in several phases over the next 10 to 15 years, including through land reclamation which will be done by JTC Corporation, the government agency overseeing Singapore’s industrial spaces.

The expansion work will not disrupt operations at the checkpoint.

After conducting feasibility and technical studies to determine the amount of land needed to meet future needs, ICA said it assessed that the land needs for the redevelopment “can only be met through land acquisition and land reclamation”.

Responding to questions from The Straits Times, an ICA spokesman said the planned area of the redeveloped checkpoint, including the existing facility, is about 95ha, or the size of 88 football fields.

Reclamation work is tentatively scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2024 and is estimated to be completed by 2029.

ICA said the work will start after the reclamation plans are finalised and after considering feedback on an environmental impact assessment report.

JTC conducted an environmental impact assessment to assess the potential impact of the proposed work.

The report had recommended measures that can be put in place to reduce the impact on the environment, ICA said.

“Based on the report’s findings, we do not expect any major environmental concerns arising from the works,” said the authority.

ST has asked JTC for more information.

The redevelopment efforts come as the volume of travellers at Woodlands Checkpoint returned to pre-Covid-19 levels of about 300,000 travellers daily. This number is often higher during long weekends and holidays, ICA noted.

It is up from about 230,000 travellers a day in 2000. The number of travellers passing through the Woodlands Checkpoint, one of three land checkpoints in Singapore, is projected to reach 400,000 a day by 2050.

An ICA spokesman said: “Despite various initiatives to reduce congestion, we are still constrained by the existing space and infrastructure to make further improvements to address the traffic congestion.”

Woodlands Checkpoint, once fully redeveloped, aims to reduce average clearance time from the current 60 minutes to 15 minutes during peak periods across all vehicle types, including cargo vehicles, motorcycles and buses.

ICA said it aims to incorporate more automation, such as automated in-car immigration clearance systems, and provide holding areas for vehicles within the checkpoint to lower congestion on the roads and the BKE leading to the checkpoint. It also plans to carry out security checks away from the checkpoint to mitigate security risks.

Under the first phase of the redevelopment, an extension at the Old Woodlands Town Centre will be built.

It will have 21 cargo lanes going in both directions and 78 arrival car lanes, which will increase cargo clearance capacity by 30 per cent and arrival car clearance capacity by 95 per cent, ICA said.

The arrival car lanes can also be converted into 156 arrival motorcycle lanes, which allows ICA flexibility to manage traffic during peak periods.

As part of an extension to the BKE, a direct route to the expressway will be created for vehicles exiting the checkpoint, to ease traffic congestion on the roads during peak hours, ICA added. The surrounding road networks will also be upgraded to improve overall traffic flow.

ICA said the BKE extension will be aligned with the eastern edge of Marsiling Park, to minimise the impact on a sensitive ecological site in the western side of the park.

To reduce noise to residential areas near the construction sites, noise barriers will be built, the authority said. Traffic signs will also be put up to guide road users, as some road networks will be affected.

The subsequent phases of redevelopment include building clearance facilities on both acquired and reclaimed land, and retrofitting the current Woodlands Checkpoint.

These plans are subject to further design studies, and more details will be announced once they are completed, ICA said.

During the Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat in October 2023, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong explained to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim why Woodlands Checkpoint needed to be redeveloped, which will require land reclamation. PM Lee also said he was glad Datuk Seri Anwar supported the project.

Anwar had said Singapore required land that is under the Malaysian authorities for the redevelopment, and that Malaysia would facilitate the sale.

“We can facilitate the sale, so that Singapore can have the facility to then make sure that the flow is made more easily, both for Malaysian workers to Singapore, and Singaporeans coming, particularly during the weekends, into Johor,” he said.

In May 2022, ICA announced that nine Housing Board blocks in Marsiling Crescent and Marsiling Lane will be acquired to make way for the redevelopment.

Flat owners were offered the same benefits as those under the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme, such as the option to buy a new flat with a fresh 99-year lease in Woodlands Street 13.

Residents will have to move out by the second quarter of 2028, and the replacement flats are expected to be built by the fourth quarter of 2027.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.