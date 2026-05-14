Man caught with vapes, duty-unpaid cigarettes at Woodlands Checkpoint on Labour Day

A 36-year-old Singaporean man was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint on Labour Day (May 1) for attempting to smuggle e-vaporisers and duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore.

In a social media post on Thursday (May 14), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the car driven by the man — a Mercedes E-Class — was directed for enhanced checks.

During the checks, search and examination officers found more than 20 e-vaporisers and related components concealed in a black plastic bag.

A further search of the Singapore-registered car uncovered more than five cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in the passenger seat and car boot.

The 36-year-old man was referred to the Health Sciences Authority and Singapore Customs for further investigations.

New anti-vape laws kicked in on May 1 after amendments to the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act were passed in Parliament.

Vape users, sellers, and smugglers now face higher fines of $10,000, $20,000 and $300,000 respectively. Sellers and smugglers may also be jailed for up to six years and nine years respectively.

Those found buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods may be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and the proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods may also be forfeited.

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editor@asiaone.com