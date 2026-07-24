ICA officers cut open rental car tyres, uncover over 1,200 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers cut open the tyres of a Singapore-registered rental car during an enhanced check at Woodlands Checkpoint on July 16.

In a video posted on its social media accounts, ICA officers are seen using a cutter to slice open the tyres of a car.

Once the tyres were cut open, yellow packets were visible inside the tyre walls. The packets were later found with cigarettes concealed within.

ICA said its search and examination officers had directed the vehicle for enhanced checks, and noticed a punctured rear tyre with masking tape and styrofoam inside the tyre rim.

More than 1,200 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found concealed within four punctured tyres and a spare tyre.

A 47-year-old Singaporean man was arrested. The cigarettes and the suspect were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used to commit such offences, as well as proceeds from the sale of duty-unpaid goods, may also be forfeited.

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editor@asiaone.com