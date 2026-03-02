'Magic bus' no more: ICA officers find 1,488 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in Malaysia vehicle

Any hope a male Malaysian bus driver may have that the Malaysia-registered vehicle he was driving may have special powers such like in The Magic School Bus was dashed on Feb 24, after Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) image analysts at Woodlands Checkpoint detected anomalies.

In a video posted on ICA's social media on Monday (March 2), officers were seen removing rectangular "parcels" from the rear luggage compartment of the vehicle.

As search and examination officers tore off the black wrapping, cartons of what appear to be a China-brand cigarette were revealed.

ICA said the bus was directed for enhanced checks after its officers noticed anomalies in the scanned image of the vehicle.

Search and examination officers went on to extract 1,488 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes from its rear luggage compartment.

The 43-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested and the case has been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods may also be forfeited.

[[nid:730465]]

editor@asiaone.com