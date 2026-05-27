ICA officers hack, pry open Malaysia-registered bus's floorboard; uncover duty-unpaid cigarettes

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers literally brought out their axes and crowbars as they hacked and pried open parts of a Malaysia-registered bus during an enhanced check at Woodlands Checkpoint on May 15.

In a video posted on its social media on Tuesday (May 26), ICA officers are seen hacking away at the buses' floorboard to reveal what appears to be modified compartments.

Crowbars and hammers were also used to pry open parts of the bus chassis to reveal contraband cigarettes.

ICA said the bus was directed for enhanced checks after its image analysts found anomalies in the scanned image of the bus.

There, its search and examination officers extracted more than 3,200 cartons and 40 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

AsiaOne understands that such profiling is typically conducted by ICA's Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC).

The ITC operates 24/7 and leverages data analytics to conduct pre-arrival risk assessment of travellers, conveyances and cargo. Those assessed to be of higher risk are flagged for checks upon arrival at Singapore's checkpoints.

In this case, a 42-year-old Malaysian driver was arrested and the case referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods may also be forfeited.

editor@asiaone.com