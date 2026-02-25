ICA officers tear off bumper from Malaysia-registered car, uncover over 200 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers literally tore off the rear bumper of a Malaysia-registered car during checks at Woodlands Checkpoint on Feb 11, but for a necessary cause.

In a video posted on its social media, ICA officers are seen prying off the rear bumper of a white Nissan saloon car, immediately revealing cartons of what appears to be a China-brand cigarette.

As officers continued their checks, more cartons and loose packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in various compartments of the car, including under its bonnet.

ICA said that the Malaysia-registered car was directed for further checks where search and examination officers uncovered more than 200 cartons and 1,000 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

A 28-year-old male Malaysian driver of the car was arrested and the case referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods may also be forfeited.

[[nid:729242]]

