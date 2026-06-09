ICA officers 'unbox' cartons of tomatoes in Malaysia lorry, uncover duty-unpaid cigarettes

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers "unboxed" several cartons of tomatoes in a Malaysia-registered lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint on May 29, but did not find any of the juicy fruits declared in its consignment of goods.

Instead, officers uncovered more than 1,100 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden among the goods.

A video posted on its social media shows search and examination officers going past cartons marked with labels and drawings of tomatoes.

At the other end of the lorry's storage area, unmarked boxes are seen concealed behind the marked cartons. As officers unbox these unmarked cartons, cartons of cigarettes are seen.

ICA said an assessment and investigation officer had profiled the lorry and directed it for enhanced checks, where search and examination officers uncovered the contraband items.

A 24-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested and the case referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigations.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods may also be forfeited.

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editor@asiaone.com