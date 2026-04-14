Motorcyclist 'sandwiches' duty-unpaid cigarettes in bread loaf, arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers uncovered eight packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in a loaf of bread on April 7, after calling the bluff on a Malaysian male motorcyclist's "half-baked" attempt.

In a social media post on Tuesday (April 14), ICA said the Malaysia-registered motorcycle was directed to undergo checks at Woodlands Checkpoint, where its search and examination officers detected a loaf of bread placed in the centre basket of the motorcycle.

Following further checks, eight packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found concealed within the loaf.

Photographs provided by ICA show the packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes tucked between slices of bread like sandwich "patties".

The sides of the packaging were tucked with slices of bread to conceal the contraband items.

The 49-year-old male motorcyclist was arrested and the case referred to the Singapore Customs, said ICA.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods may also be forfeited.

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