2 Malaysians charged over separate cases of importing more than 2,700 vapes

Two men, aged 19 and 21, were charged in court on Monday (Nov 17) for allegedly importing e-vaporisers into Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint.

Lim Teck Wee, 19, and Muhd Amirul Iqbal Mohd Nazri, 21, were caught in separate cases on Nov 15.

In a media statement on Monday, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said that more than 1,600 e-vaporisers and related components were found in the Malaysia-registered van driven by Lim.

Amirul Iqbal was found with 1,000 e-vaporisers in the Malaysia-registered car he was driving.

The duo were arrested by HSA officers on the same day.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, those charged with importing e-vaporisers and related components may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Their cases will be heard again on Dec 15.

In a separate travel advisory issued by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority on Nov 17, the authority said that they will be conducting more intensified checks against the smuggling of e-vaporisers during the year-end travel peak.

