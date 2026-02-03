ICA officers smash 'furniture' in Malaysia-registered van, uncover over 150 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers have literally thrown their hammers at "furniture pieces" transported by a Malaysia-registered van during an enhanced check at Woodlands Checkpoint on Jan 22.

In a video posted on its social media, ICA officers are seen breaking up "furniture pieces" transported in the back of a Malaysia-registered van.

As the "furniture pieces" were broken up, cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes could be seen concealed within them.

ICA said that the vehicle was profiled and directed for enhanced checks where its search and examination officers found more than 150 cartons and 60 loose packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

AsiaOne understands that such profiling are typically conducted by ICA's Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC).

The ITC operates 24/7 and leverages data analytics to conduct pre-arrival risk assessment of travellers, conveyances and cargo. Those assessed to be of higher risk are flagged for checks upon arrival at Singapore's checkpoints.

In this case, a 32-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested and the case has been referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods may also be forfeited.

