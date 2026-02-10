Malaysia-registered car found with over 1,000 vapes at Woodlands Checkpoint; 30-year-old driver arrested

A 30-year-old Malaysian man was arrested by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers on Jan 27 for attempting to smuggle more than 1,000 e-vaporisers into Singapore.

The incident happened at Woodlands Checkpoint and involved a Malaysia-registered car driven by the man.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Feb 10), ICA said that the vehicle was directed for enhanced checks, and officers found more than 1,000 e-vaporisers hidden in the car's spare tyre compartment and under the front passenger and driver seats.

The Malaysian man was arrested and referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

Under the enhanced penalties introduced on Sept 1 last year, those convicted of importing vapes into Singapore will face a jail term of up to six months, a maximum fine of $10,000, or both, for their first offence.

