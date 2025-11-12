Man arrested for attempting to smuggle more than 250 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes via Woodlands Checkpoint

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled an attempt to smuggle over 250 cartons and over 1,500 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes at Woodlands Checkpoint on Nov 1.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov 11), ICA said the cigarettes were hidden in various compartments of a Malaysia-registered car including the boot and the glove compartment.

The car was driven by a 38-year-old Malaysian man.

The cigarettes were discovered after ICA officers directed the vehicle for enhanced checks.

The man has been arrested and the case referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are considered serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

If convicted, offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods are also liable to be forfeited.

