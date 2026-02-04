Malaysian man's attempt to smuggle 1,200 vapes while travelling with wife and children foiled by ICA

A 33-year-old Malaysian man's apparent hopes of hiding his crime under the guise of a 'perfect family' were dashed by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Woodlands Checkpoint on Jan 28.

In a video posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday (Feb 3) night, ICA said that at the time of the offence, the man’s 33-year-old wife and three children, aged between 3 and 8, were with him in the Malaysia-registered car.

ICA added that its search and examination officers found boxes containing e-vaporisers in the car’s boot and proceeded to direct the vehicle for enhanced checks where they found 1,200 e-vaporisers and related components.

The 33-year-old Malaysian man has been arrested and the case referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

Under the enhanced penalties introduced on Sept 1 last year, those convicted of importing vapes into Singapore will face a jail term of up to six months, a maximum fine of $10,000, or both, for their first offence.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

[[nid:729282]]

editor@asiaone.com