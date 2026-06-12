2 Singaporeans arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint for attempting to smuggle vapes

Two Singaporeans have been arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint for allegedly trying to smuggle e-vaporisers and related products into the country.

In a statement on its social media on Thursday (June 11), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the 37-year-old man and 28-year-old female were passengers in a Malaysia-registered car that was driving into Singapore on May 30.

The vehicle was profiled for enhanced checks. ICA search and examination officers found more than 20 e-vaporisers and related components hidden amongst personal items.

Photographs provided by ICA show the contraband items wrapped in children's clothing and towels.

Both Singaporeans were arrested and the case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, the possession, use or purchase of vapes carries a maximum fine of $2,000.

Importing, distributing, selling or offering for sale vapes and related components can also result in a fine of up to $10,000 and a maximum of six months' jail.

The maximum fine and jail time is doubled for the second and subsequent offences.

[[nid:737710]]

editor@asiaone.com