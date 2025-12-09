Malaysian's attempt to smuggle thousands of duty-unpaid cigarettes foiled at Woodlands Checkpoint

A 44-year-old Malaysian man was arrested on Dec 1 for attempting to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Dec 9), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that its Integrated Targeting Centre had identified the Malaysia-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint for enhanced checks.

During the checks, ICA officers uncovered more than 370 cartons and 1,600 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed within various modified compartments of the car.

Based on photos, the compartments include the engine bay, behind the door panels, under the seat cushions, and behind the vehicle's entertainment system.

The man was arrested and the case has been referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods is considered serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

If convicted, offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods may also be forfeited.

[[nid:726357]]

editor@asiaone.com