Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

Man arrested for attempting to smuggle 570 packets of cigarettes into Singapore

The 31-year-old Malaysian male motorcyclist was referred to the Singapore Customs.
Man arrested for attempting to smuggle 570 packets of cigarettes into Singapore
ICA officers found 570 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in various compartments of the Malaysia-registered motorcycle.
PHOTO: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONDecember 06, 2025 4:48 AMBYSean Ler

A 31-year-old Malaysian man was arrested on Nov 20 for attempting to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Dec 5), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said its officers had directed a Malaysia-registered motorcycle for enhanced checks.

During the checks, ICA officers uncovered 570 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden within various compartments of the motorcycle.

The Malaysian motorcyclist was arrested and referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are considered serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act. 

If convicted, offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both. 

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods may also be forfeited. 

[[nid:726229]]

editor@asiaone.com 

ICA (Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)Singapore Customssmugglingcrime
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.