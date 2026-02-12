ICA, Traffic Police to step up enforcement at Woodlands Checkpoint in lead-up to Chinese New Year

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Traffic Police (TP) will be conducting stepped-up traffic enforcement operations at Woodlands Checkpoint from Friday (Feb 13) to the first day of the Chinese New Year on Feb 17.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, ICA said that the operations are aimed at deterring and detecting motorists who commit traffic violations such as speeding, "and engaging in queue-cutting" at the checkpoint.

"Failure to maintain lane discipline and obey traffic rules can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists," ICA added.

The authority also revealed that eight cases of traffic violations were detected at Woodlands Checkpoint in January, with enforcement actions taken against the offenders.

Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles who fail to comply with officers' instructions or commit offences may face entry bans, while drivers of Singapore-registered vehicles may be referred to TP for further investigations and penalties.

ICA also warned that those who are caught queue-cutting will be made to requeue.

'Very heavy traffic' expected from Feb 13 to 23

In an earlier advisory on Feb 6, travellers were told to anticipate "very heavy traffic" at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from Feb 13 to 23.

ICA also said that it will be conducting intensified checks against the smuggling of contraband, such as e-vaporisers, firecrackers and bak kwa during the festive period.

As such, travellers should be prepared to experience longer waiting times at immigration and are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey.

The authority sought travellers' patience and understanding to cooperate with officers, comply with traffic rules and maintain lane discipline while using the land checkpoints.

"Road graciousness begins with being considerate to fellow travellers...to create a safer and more pleasant experience for all," added ICA.

[[nid:729454]]

editor@asiaone.com