Man, 24, charged over Kpods hidden in car at Woodlands Checkpoint

A 24-year-old man was on July 2 charged for the alleged importation of 100 etomidate vaporiser pods.

Sheikh Omar Bin Mohamad Ismail was detained by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers at Woodlands Checkpoint on June 30 after search and examination officers found two vaporisers and 100 vaporiser pods concealed in his car.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a news release on Thursday (July 9) that subsequent laboratory testing confirmed that the seized pods contained etomidate.

Amid ongoing investigations, Sheikh Omar was remanded a week to assist with further investigations and his case was mentioned again on Thursday.

He will appear in court on August 18.

HSA reminded would-be perpetrators that it takes a serious view of vaporiser and etomidate trafficking offences.

Under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act, etomidate and its analogues are listed as specified psychoactive substances in the Schedule.

Those found guilty of importing such substances could face up to 20 years jail and receive up to 15 strokes of the cane.

Suppliers could also face jail of up to 10 years and receive up to five strokes of the cane.

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editor@asiaone.com

In a press release on Thursday (July 9), the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said that