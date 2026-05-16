Motorcyclist, 38, dies in early morning Causeway accident while returning to Singapore

A 38-year-old male motorcyclist died in an early morning accident at the Causeway on Saturday (May 16) morning.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a social media post at 2.26am that a traffic accident had occurred along the Causeway towards Singapore. It added that three out of four lanes were blocked and advised motorists to expect delays.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about 2am.

The 38-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed to Woodlands Hospital where he subsequently died.

AsiaOne understands that he leaves behind an eight-year-old daughter and wife.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the motorcyclist is believed to have self-skidded.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:735784]]

editor@asiaone.com