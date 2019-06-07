Woodlands double-murder trial: Accused visited sex forum 132 times on eve of killings

Teo Ghim Heng was a frequent visitor of the Sammyboy Forum in the weeks leading to the killings of his pregnant wife and four-year-old daughter.

SINGAPORE - A day before he strangled his pregnant wife and four-year-old daughter, former property agent Teo Ghim Heng visited an online sex forum 132 times.

Teo was a frequent visitor of the Sammyboy Forum in the weeks leading to the killings, which government psychiatrist Derrick Yeo said casts doubt on whether he showed symptoms of depression.

The issue of whether Teo, 43, was suffering from major depressive disorder (MDD) was hotly debated in the High Court on Friday (July 5), the fourth day of his trial.

Teo faces the death penalty on two counts of murder for strangling his wife Choong Pei Shan, 39, and their daughter Zi Ning, at their Woodlands flat on Jan 20, 2017.