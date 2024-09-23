Woodlands fatal car accident: Victim married last year, daughter yet to turn one

The victim of the fatal car accident in Woodlands last Saturday (Sep 21) had just gotten married last year, with his daughter less than a year old.

Chen Guosheng, 29, was returning to Malaysia while hitching a ride with a colleague surnamed Zheng (transliteration) last Friday, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The two met with an accident at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 7 and 10 after a BMW collided with the rear of their vehicle.

The force of the impact reportedly threw Chen, a factory worker, out of the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at scene, according to Shin Min.

Chen's colleague was arrested for careless driving causing death, according to The Straits Times.

Speaking with the Chinese paper at the morgue in Singapore General Hospital, Chen's cousin, also surnamed Chen, shared that the latter was an easy going person who loved joking with his friends.

He was also a very generous person.

He told Shin Min that Chen had been married for just over a year and had a daughter who is less than a year old.

The couple would travel between Singapore and Malaysia every day, while their daughter stayed with her grandparents.

Chen's body will be transported back to his hometown in Ipoh for the funeral and cremation, said his cousin.

His wife will then bring his remains to Johor, where she's from.

"She hopes that [he] will be with her," Chen's cousin added. "It will also be more convenient for her and their children to pay their respects."

Chen's parents and his wife's parents will help to take care of their grandchildren for the time being.

