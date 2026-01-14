Airsoft guns, samurai sword and machetes seized in Woodlands raid; 5 arrested

Two women and three men, aged between 23 and 37, have been arrested by the police for allegedly possessing allegedly possessing two airsoft guns without authorisation.

In a news release on Wednesday (Jan 14), the police said they were alerted to a suspected case of unauthorised possession of a gun at about 4.20pm on Monday, at Primz Bizhub along Woodlands Close.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was identified by officers from Woodlands Police Division and the Criminal Investigation Department following extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of police cameras.

At the time of the man's arrest, he was found in the company of four other persons.

According to the police, several scheduled weapons and controlled drugs were seized from the five persons. They include:

One axe

One bag of airsoft plastic pellets

One baton

One dagger

One knuckleduster

One samurai sword

One taser

Two airsoft guns

Two de-registered car plates

Three machetes

72 SIM cards

E-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate

Items believed to be controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia

They are now being investigated for various offences under the Guns, Explosives and Weapons Control Act 2021, Road Traffic Act 1961, Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act 1906, Motor Vehicles (Third-Party Risks and Compensation) Act 1960 and Misuse of Drugs Act 1973.

Among them, the 23-year-old man and another 34-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday with possession of a scheduled weapon under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

If found guilty of the offence, the duo may be jailed for up to five years and receive at least six strokes of the cane.

Investigations by the police and Central Narcotics Bureau are still ongoing.

The police also warned those who engage in such criminal activities will face the full force of the law.

[[nid:722108]]

editor@asiaone.com