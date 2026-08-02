Man arrested after allegedly using catapult to shoot birds, damaging Woodlands flat window

A 56-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (Aug 1) for allegedly using a catapult and an assortment of marbles and pebbles to shoot at a flock of birds in Woodlands, causing damage to the window of a Woodlands HDB flat.

Police said in a news release on Sunday morning that they were alerted to a damaged bedroom window of a residential unit at Block 664 Woodlands Ring Road on July 28.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division identified and arrested the man through extensive ground enquiries.

A catapult, an assortment of marbles and pebbles were seized as case exhibits following his arrest.

Revealing findings from their investigations, police said the man was using the catapult to shoot marbles at a flock of birds along Woodlands Ring Road.

They believe that one of the marbles struck and damaged the window of the said unit.

The man will be charged in court on Monday with the offence of rash act.

If found guilty of the said offence, the man could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $2,500, or both.

The police reminded members of the public that they take a serious view of such dangerous acts, adding that no effort will be spared to track down those who endanger the safety of others and damage property.

"Offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," the police said.

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