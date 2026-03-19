Man, 29, arrested for allegedly molesting 11-year-old girl in Woodlands

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 11-year-old girl in Woodlands.

The victim had been walking under a sheltered walkway along Woodlands Street 81 when the culprit struck.

In a statement on Wednesday (March 18), the police said they received a report at about 3.30pm on Tuesday about the crime.

With the aid of images from police cameras, officers identified and arrested the suspect within a day of the report.

The man will be charged in court on Thursday with aggravated molestation.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of these punishments.

The police also said they have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who threaten the safety of the community, adding that perpetrators will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.

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