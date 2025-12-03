Work Permit Performing Artiste scheme to cease amid widespread abuse

A scheme for licenced public entertainment outlets to hire foreign performing artistes on a short-term basis will end after 17 years.

In a statement on Monday (Dec 1), the Ministry of Manpower said it will stop accepting new applications for the Work Permit (Performing Artiste) Scheme from June 1, 2026.

Introduced in 2008, the scheme allows businesses such as bars, hotels and nightclubs to hire foreigners of any nationality for up to six months.

But MOM said that recent raids by the ministry and the police found syndicates hiring foreign performing artistes for non-operational public entertainment outlets.

These foreigners were then subsequently released to work at other public entertainment outlets and locations.

For instance, on Sept 2, 17 people were arrested in raids targeting shell public entertainment outlets, while another 32 people were similarly nabbed 19 days later.

And on Oct 23, 58 people were arrested for breaching employment laws. Of those nabbed, 32 were foreigners hired as performing artistes.

The ministry said: “In view of the widespread abuse of the scheme, MOM, in consultation with the relevant agencies, has assessed that the scheme is no longer serving its original purpose.

"MOM will thus cease the scheme.”

Public entertainment outlets may retain their existing foreign performing artistes under the scheme until their passes expire or are cancelled, the ministry added.

Businesses can then make alternative arrangements, such as engaging entertainment services from service providers, instead of hiring performers directly.

They can also hire eligible artistes on a regular work pass.

Foreigners can also be engaged by businesses for short-term performances under the Work Pass Exempt framework.

This applies for events supported by the government or any statutory board, or are held at a public performance venue, except for bars, discotheques, lounges, nightclubs, pubs, hotels, or restaurant venues with a Category 1 Public Entertainment Licence.

The ministry said that, together with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, it will continue to partner the Singapore Nightlife Business Association to review developments in the nightlife sector.

[[nid:709615]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com