Worker, 28, injured after falling from height at Chinatown Point

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old Bangladeshi worker was taken to hospital on Sunday afternoon (Jan 9) after he fell from the fourth storey of Chinatown Point and landed on the second storey.

In response to inquiries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it received a call for assistance at 133 New Bridge Road at about 3.30pm on Sunday and took a man to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

He was conscious when taken to the hospital.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

A Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesman told ST on Monday that the worker, employed by Vectron Construction, was carrying out waterproofing works on the ceiling plenum on the fourth storey of the mall when he fell through the ceiling board and landed on the second storey.

A 13-minute video uploaded on YouTube on Sunday showed a man lying on the second storey of the mall.

In the video, onlookers can be heard saying in Mandarin that a thin wooden board gave way and the worker fell through it.

A spokesman for Perennial (Singapore) Retail Management, which manages Chinatown Point, said that a security officer on duty rendered immediate assistance while the property's management team called the ambulance.

The worker was appointed by the property's Management Corporation Strata Title (MCST) to perform scheduled works.

The spokesman said the area on the fourth storey has been closed off, adding: "We are working closely with the property's MCST and relevant authorities to investigate the incident."

MOM's spokesman said investigations are being conducted and Vectron has been instructed to stop all works on the ceiling plenum.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.