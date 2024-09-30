Worker, 44, dies in accident at Sentosa worksite

SINGAPORE - A 44-year-old Bangladeshi worker died on the morning of Sunday (Sept 29) after he was struck by a steel structure at a worksite on Sentosa.

A part of the structure had collapsed during lifting operations, hitting the worker, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in response to queries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at 8 Sentosa Gateway at about 8am.

No foul play is suspected, said the police, who added that investigations are ongoing.

MOM said the contractor, Sunray Woodcraft Construction, has been instructed to stop all lifting activities on the premises.

"As a general safety measure, lifting equipment and supporting structures must be properly designed, installed and inspected," added the ministry.

The accident occurred at a worksite where the former Maritime Experiential Museum was located, said a spokesperson for Resorts World Sentosa (RWS). The museum was closed in March 2020 to facilitate the expansion of the S.E.A. Aquarium.

"The contractor and RWS are supporting the authorities in their investigation," said the spokesperson, who added that the area was "non-accessible to the public".

A project to expand RWS - which includes the expansion and rebranding of the S.E.A. Aquarium as the Singapore Oceanarium - started in 2022.

The oceanarium will be three times the size of the S.E.A. Aquarium and encompass a research and learning centre. It was not announced when the project is slated for completion.

According to statistics from MOM, there were 36 fatal workplace accidents in 2023, compared with 46 in 2022 and 37 in 2021.

Correction note: In an earlier version of the article, we said that the man was 45 instead of 44, based on information given by the police. This has been corrected.

