Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall

PHOTO: The New Paper File
David Sun
The New Paper

A worker died after falling through the ceiling at Tampines Mall on Saturday.

At about 1.30am, the 26-year-old Indian national was cleaning the walkway above the atrium ceiling on the fourth storey when he fell.

He crashed through a false ceiling and landed on the third storey.

He was taken to Changi General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

In a statement to The New Paper yesterday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the man was employed by Cleaning Express, and that CapitaLand Retail Management is the occupier of the mall.

The MOM spokesman said it is investigating the incident and has ordered a stop to all cleaning works above the atrium ceiling.

This is believed to be the fourth workplace fatality islandwide this year.

TUGBOAT

In the first three cases, a worker was crushed by a toppled pallet of gas cylinders, another was hit by a falling piece of the structure he was moving, and the third fell from a tugboat into the sea.

In a Facebook post on Jan 19, MOM said the deaths did not augur well for workplace safety and health.

A total of nine workers died from workplace accidents in November last year, making it the deadliest month for workers that year.



Following the spate of fatal accidents, MOM launched a two-month enforcement blitz from mid-December last year, targeting to conduct 400 surprise inspections.

As of last week, some 230 inspections have been conducted, and stop-work orders were given to at least four workplaces where there were hazards posing imminent danger to workers.

The ministry said it will sustain the momentum of enforcement operations, and take a tough stance against those who put workers at risk. 

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Accidents - Workplace

TRENDING

SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
Wuhan virus: Govt cracks down on mask profiteers, retailer Deen Express queried on alleged inflated prices
Wuhan virus: Govt cracks down on mask profiteers, retailer Deen Express queried on alleged inflated prices
Wuhan virus: SIA, SilkAir and Scoot slash flights to China
Wuhan virus: SIA, SilkAir and Scoot slash flights to China
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Wuhan virus: Travellers between Singapore, Malaysia worry about lack of screening at Johor checkpoints
Wuhan virus: Travellers between Singapore, Malaysia worry about lack of screening at Johor checkpoints
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Aliff Aziz arrested for behaving aggressively after getting pummelled at Geylang
Aliff Aziz arrested for behaving aggressively after getting pummelled at Geylang
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
5 million masks &#039;snapped up&#039;, public urged against hoarding amid global shortage
5 million masks 'snapped up', public urged against hoarding amid global shortage

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it

SERVICES