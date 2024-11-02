Worker dies after being struck by concrete mixer truck in Marina East

SINGAPORE – A 46-year-old Thai construction worker died on Oct 30 after he was struck by a concrete mixer truck that was entering a work site in Marina East Drive.

This is the seventh reported workplace death in the period between July and October.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic. The driver of the truck, a 41-year-old man, was arrested for causing death by a negligent act.

The police and the SCDF said they were alerted to the incident at about 7.50am on Oct 30.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the truck was entering the Marina East site for refuelling when it struck the Thai worker, who was employed by Koh Kock Leong Enterprise.

The civil engineering and construction company is also the occupier of the work site. This means the company has control over the premises, which is being used to store excavated material.

MOM said it has instructed the firm to stop all vehicular operations at the refuelling area where the fatal incident occurred.

“As a general safety measure, besides having on-site traffic management plans, companies must remind drivers of heavy vehicles to be vigilant at all times when driving, especially to their blind spots due to the size of their large vehicles,” the ministry added.

MOM and the police are investigating the incident.

Since 2014, the area around Marina East Drive has been used as a staging ground to support the construction of various infrastructure projects around Singapore.

In a written parliamentary reply in 2022, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said these types of work sites will continue to be required in Marina East to support infrastructure construction and physical development plans.

According to mid-year statistics released by MOM, 19 workers died on the job in the first half of 2024. Vehicular incidents accounted for most of the fatalities.

The incident on Oct 30 brings the total number of workplace deaths in 2024 to at least 26 so far.

In 2023, there were 36 workplace deaths.

With the year coming to a close, the Workplace Safety and Health Council has urged companies here to maintain their vigilance.

In a notice on its website on Nov 1, the council called on companies to ensure that their workers are equipped with the necessary information and resources to carry out their work safely, and to counsel them against taking shortcuts.

The council also urged companies to empower their workers to report unsafe situations. “Don’t let the upcoming festive season be marred by workplace injuries,” it added.

Those found guilty of causing death by a negligent act can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

