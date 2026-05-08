Worker, 30, dies after being struck by lightning on floating fish farm off Lim Chu Kang

A 30-year-old fishery worker died after being struck by lightning on Tuesday (May 5).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said they received an alert regarding a workplace incident at around 4pm that day.

The fishery worker was struck by lightning at a fish farm in the waters off Lim Chu Kang coast, said an MOM spokesperson, who added that the employer of the incident site is F20W.

The police also said they were alerted to the incident at 691 Lim Chu Kang Road.

The man was conveyed unconscious to Woodlands Hospital.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Both MOM and the police are investigating the incident, the authorities said.

"As a general safety measure, workers should immediately seek shelter when alerted of any potential thundery shower. Workers should wait for at least 30 minutes after thunder is last heard before resuming outdoor activities," said MOM.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com