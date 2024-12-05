Worker hospitalised after falling 9m at Jurong Region Line construction site

A worker was taken to hospital after falling from height at a construction site for the Jurong Region Line.

The incident occurred at a construction site near Block 737 Jurong West Street 75 in the early hours of Wednesday (Dec 4).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that the worker had fallen from a height of around 9 metres while working on a metal platform as part of construction works for the Jurong Region Line.

The worker was conveyed conscious to National University Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical care, according to LTA and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

LTA issued a safety timeout at the construction site so that safety processes can be reviewed and strengthened.

"LTA is working with the main contractor, China Railway 11 Bureau Group Corporation, to provide assistance to the worker," said an LTA spokesperson.

The authority is also supporting the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) with their investigations.

According to the latest Workplace Safety and Health report, falls from height is one of the top causes of workplace fatalities and major injuries.

Just last month, MOM called for a safety timeout to let those working in the construction sector "self-reflect".

The 10 deaths between July and October this year suggest a reduced emphasis on workplace safety and health in the sector, the ministry noted.

