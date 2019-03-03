Worker injured after concrete beam falls 27 storeys at Queenstown BTO site; stop-work order issued

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that a large concrete beam from a building under construction had collapsed from the upper storeys onto the multi-storey carpark on a lower storey.

The Building Construction Authority (BCA) said that it would be issuing a stop-work order at the construction site at 132 Margaret Drive.

The BCA, Ministry of Manpower and Housing Board are investigating the incident.

The BCA spokesman said that a precast beam from the link bridge of the building had fallen from the 27th storey onto the roof of a seven-storey carpark below it, before it fell off the edge of the building and landed on the ground.

"A worker in the multi-storey carpark was hurt by debris and was sent to the hospital for treatment," added the spokesman.

HDB posted on Facebook on Saturday night saying that its engineers had assessed the site and confirmed that the structural integrity of the buildings had not been compromised.

"We are also working with the contractor to render all possible assistance to the injured worker," said the post.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Saturday that it had responded to an incident at the construction site at about 4.35pm.

A construction worker suffered head injuries and was taken to the National University Hospital in an ambulance, said the SCDF.

It added that it had completed its search operations at the construction site and no other injuries were reported.

