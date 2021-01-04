Worker saves child standing on window ledge of Hougang HDB flat

Residents near a Hougang HDB block witnessed a similar nerve-wracking sight — a child standing on the window ledge of a flat — on Sunday (Jan 3) morning.

Fortunately, the child was later rescued by a worker in a boom lift.

In a video clip circulating on social media, the child is seen standing on the ledge outside a flat on the third floor, with both hands grabbing onto the laundry poles above them.

A worker approaches the child slowly in the crane, and then carries them off the ledge and onto the boom lift.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it received a call for assistance at Block 243 Hougang Street 22 at about 7.50am that day and added that the child was rescued before their arrival at the scene.

According to SCDF, the child was not taken to hospital after an assessment by a paramedic.

Recent years have seen children falling from buildings, oftentimes the result of being left alone at home.

While some survived their falls, others were not as fortunate and died.

