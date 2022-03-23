Workers left stranded on faulty gondola 7 floors above ground at Pasir Ris

Two workers installing a bird netting on the facade of a HDB flat in Pasir Ris were left dangling seven storeys above ground when their gondola tilted to one side.

After recovering from the initial shock, the men saved themselves by climbing over to the nearest stairwell.

The terrifying incident along Pasir Ris Drive 10 happened on Wednesday (March 23) at 9.30am, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, a 65-year-old resident living on the seventh floor said he heard a loud 'bang', and saw the flustered workers stranded on the shaking gondola.

Another resident, 35, said that she saw paint cans dropping from the gondola after it tilted to the right.

A spokesperson from Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council told Shin Min Daily News that the workers were installing nets outside the HDB flat to prevent migratory birds from building their nests.

The Ministry of Manpower will be investigating the cause of the accident, the spokesperson added.

In February, two workers in Punggol were left stranded on their gondola 16 floors above ground after the cable snapped.

Tragedy was avoided after a couple opened their windows and hauled the workers into their home.

